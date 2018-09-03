Politics Podcast: Is The Path Of Trump’s Presidency Set?

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is using the Labor Day holiday to take a step back from the news of the moment and assess how President Trump is faring after more than a year and a half in office. To guide their analysis, the crew uses Nate Silver’s article, “14 Versions Of Trump’s Presidency, From #MAGA To Impeachment.” He wrote the piece shortly after Trump’s inauguration, and while some versions have been pretty prescient, others now seem off the table.

