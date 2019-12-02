Politics Podcast: Is The Party Deciding?

With Thanksgiving behind us, it’s time to dive back into the two big political stories of the fall: the House impeachment inquiry and the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team gives an update on where public opinion stands on impeachment and what to expect from the inquiry in the coming days.

Also, the crew checks in on the race for endorsements in the Democratic primary, where former Vice President Joe Biden has recently picked up some steam.

Finally, the team looks at what happened to Sen. Kamala Harris’s campaign.

