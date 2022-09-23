Politics Podcast: Is Social Media Turning Us Into Political Extremists?

What effect is social media having on our politics and, for that matter, society more broadly? According to critics, we’re living through an unregulated era of social media that will one day look as quaint as tobacco in its pre-regulation era.

In his new book, “The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World” New York Times reporter Max Fisher explores how social media impacts the psychology of its users and changes how people think, behave and communicate.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke talks to Fisher about his book and why he believes this is leading to social and political crises in the U.S. and around the world.

