Politics Podcast: Is Pelosi’s Trump Strategy Working?

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi amped up criticism of President Trump while tamping down calls for impeachment from within her own caucus. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew debates the efficacy of her reportedly intentional strategy. The team also weighs the usefulness of a poll that matches Joe Biden up against his high-profile Democratic presidential opponents and considers the effects of the Democratic National Committee’s debate rules.

