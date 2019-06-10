Politics Podcast: Is Elizabeth Warren Surging?

Recent reports on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign have suggested that she is gaining traction in the Democratic primary based on the force of her policy proposals. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew examines whether that is actually reflected in the data. The team also discusses why former Vice President Joe Biden reversed his support for the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding of abortions in most cases, and what it says about the Democratic Party.

