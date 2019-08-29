Politics Podcast: Is Britain In The Middle Of A Constitutional Crisis?

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he’d asked the Queen to suspend parliament in September, reducing the amount of time lawmakers will have to debate legislation relating to Brexit. The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow called the move a “constitutional outrage.” In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, political scientists Helen Thompson and David Runciman discuss what qualifies as a constitutional crisis and whether they think Britain has reached that point.

