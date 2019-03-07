Politics Podcast: Iowa And New Hampshire Can Go To Hell Well, to the back of the primary calendar.

Every four years, a select few states — particularly Iowa and New Hampshire — play an outsized role in determining who voters get to choose between for president. Those states' demographics are out of line with the makeup of the Democratic electorate. In this episode, elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss what other lineups might look like.

