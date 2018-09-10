Politics Podcast: Inside The Trump Administration

Over the past week, the inner workings of the Trump administration were laid bare both in Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” and in an anonymous op-ed published in The New York Times. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast discusses what, if anything, we learned about the administration from the book and op-ed. The crew also talked about The Upshot’s foray into live polling.

