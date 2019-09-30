Politics Podcast: Impeachment Is Becoming More Popular

It’s now been almost a week since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry of President Trump. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew takes stock of how much public opinion has changed since Pelosi spoke and what polls tell us about the road ahead. The team also discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s rise in recent polls and debates when it might be fair to consider her the front-runner.

