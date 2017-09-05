Politics Podcast: Immigration Politics

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday that the Trump administration will phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Anna Barry-Jester joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss how voters view DACA, and what options Congress has for replacing it.

Plus, a Fox News poll showed that 40 percent of Americans believe the media poses a greater threat to the U.S. than white supremacists. Is that a good use of polling or bad use of polling?

You can listen to the episode by clicking the "play" button above or bydownloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform.

