Politics Podcast: If The Midterms Were Tomorrow, Republicans Might Be In Trouble

Rep. Jerrold Nadler won his Manhattan primary against fellow Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a walk on Tuesday. And in downtown Manhattan, the former federal prosecutor and lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment inquiry, Dan Goldman, pulled out a victory in a crowded field.

Elsewhere in the state, Democrats overperformed in two special elections, including a win in New York’s 19th District, which is 4 percentage points more Republican than the nation, according to FiveThirtyEight’s partisan lean metric.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what these results mean for the midterms this fall and where other indicators of the political environment are pointing.

