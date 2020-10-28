Politics Podcast: How We Expect The Electorate To Look In 2020

There are six days until Election Day and more than 75 million Americans have already voted. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew takes a closer look at who exactly is voting and how their preferences have changed or stayed the same, compared with four years ago.

After the 2016 election, for example, a major theme was the educational divide, as white voters without a college degree swung towards Trump and those with college degrees moved toward Clinton. There was also a sizable gender gap, and lower turnout among Black Americans and young people compared with past elections. The team discusses whether those trends are once again present and what some of the emerging trends of 2020 may be.

