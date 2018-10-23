Politics Podcast: How Voting Laws Will Affect The Midterms

Voting laws in Georgia and North Dakota are under the spotlight in advance of key November elections in each state. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, FiveThirtyEight contributor Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and political scientist Dan Hopkins discuss how the new laws could affect the elections in those states. They also assess recent trends in voting legislation across the country and what we know about their varied impacts.

