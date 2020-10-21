Politics Podcast: How Voting Is Going So Far In 2020

Voting laws and procedures around the country have changed to accommodate mail voting and safe in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Americans are voting early and by mail more than ever before. The changes have also been accompanied by hundreds of lawsuits at the state and federal levels. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Nathaniel Rakich break down how the rules have changed, how it’s affecting Americans’ ability to vote and what kinds of arguments are still being hashed out in court.

