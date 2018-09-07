Politics Podcast: How Useless Are Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings?

After watching Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings for the better part of a week, FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. and Oliver Roeder join the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to share what they learned. When it comes to Kavanaugh’s judicial philosophy or even general worldview, it wasn’t much. Most of the meaningful speaking was done by the senators.

