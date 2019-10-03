Politics Podcast: How TV’s Evolution Explains Today’s Politics

“Television is the nervous system of America and American democracy,” according to chief New York Times television critic James Poniewozik. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Poniewozik discusses how the evolution of television from three networks to today’s more scattered landscape helps explain our current politics. It’s the case he makes in his book, “Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America.”

