Politics Podcast: How Trump Talks About Race

This week on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast: How did President Trump’s rhetoric on white supremacist rallies shift from “many sides” to the specific issue of Confederate monuments? The team discusses what Confederate monuments mean to Americans and why we’re talking about them in the first place with Vincent Hutchings of the University of Michigan.

Plus: What is the generic ballot and what can it tell us about our political future?

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week.