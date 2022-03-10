Politics Podcast: How To Think About The Risk Of Nuclear War

As the war in Ukraine enters its third week, the threat of a nuclear conflict has hung over much of what has unfolded. NATO countries have refused to send troops into Ukraine and, despite the Ukrainian government’s pleas, declined to enforce a No Fly Zone over the country. The reason, they say, is that to do so risks escalating the situation to a direct conflict between nuclear powers and the possibility of nuclear war.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with James Acton, the co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about how leaders and experts quantify the risks of such a catastrophe.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.