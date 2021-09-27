Politics Podcast: How To Poll People About Their Political Identity

There’s a lot going on in Congress this week, and much of it is existential. The House is scheduled to vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday. But some Democratic lawmakers said they wouldn’t vote for the bill without an agreement on a multi-trillion-dollar partisan social programs bill. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its debt as Republicans refuse to help raise the debt ceiling. Oh, and the government might shut down by week’s end, too.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about the threat of a government shutdown and how likely they think it will be for Democrats to get their agenda passed on both spending plans, immigration reform and voting rights. They also discuss what the best use of polling is when surveying people about the ways they identify themselves politically.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.