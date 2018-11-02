Politics Podcast: How To Judge Our Forecasts

In this installment of Model Talk on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver explains how to judge the performance of the forecast, given that we expect the less likely scenario to happen sometimes. Nate also responds to listener questions, including explaining how all of the data in the forecast is collected.

