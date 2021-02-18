Politics Podcast: How The Crisis In Texas Happened

Texas has been in a dire situation this week. Millions of people have faced freezing cold temperatures without basic necessities — power, heat and in some cases water — for days because of severe blackouts. People are angry, and politicians are pointing fingers. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Rice University environmental engineer Daniel Cohan joins FiveThirtyEight’s Sarah Frostenson, Maggie Koerth and Galen Druke to discuss why the blackouts occurred, where responsibility lies and how politics responds to these kinds of crises.

