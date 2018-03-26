Politics Podcast: How Should The Media Cover Stormy Daniels’s Story?

In a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday night, Stormy Daniels described the affair she says she had with Donald Trump before he was president. Daniels said she was threatened with physical violence if she went public with the story. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team debates how the media, and FiveThirtyEight in particular, should cover the allegations.

The crew also dives into new Pew Research Center data that shows Americans are as divided as ever along demographic variables such as education, age, race and gender. And after the weekend’s “March for Our Lives” events, the team looks at how polling on gun laws has evolved and whether the issue is likely to affect the midterms.

