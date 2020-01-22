Politics Podcast: How Senators Are Making Their Political Calculations In The Impeachment Trial

President Trump’s impeachment trial is underway, and the political strategies of both Democrats and Republicans are on clear display. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Perry Bacon Jr. and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux discuss those strategies and whether any senators will cross party lines in the final vote.

