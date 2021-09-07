Politics Podcast: How Politics Have Changed Since The Days After 9/11

U.S. politics have changed a lot in the 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which defined a generation of American life. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, University of California, Riverside, political science professor Jennifer Merolla and Pew Research Center research associate Hannah Hartig reflect on the political climate in the immediate aftermath of the 2001 attacks and discuss whether a similar consensus is possible in America’s current political environment. In the second segment of the podcast, CalMatters politics reporter Laurel Rosenhall and political analyst Paul Mitchell join to talk about California’s gubernatorial recall election.

