Politics Podcast: How Partisanship Explains Our Pandemic Behavior

Since just about the beginning of the pandemic, partisanship has shaped Americans’ perceptions of risk and their behavior. Polls showed divisions over things like wearing masks and reopening businesses, and studies of mobile phone data confirmed that Republicans and Democrats were — to some extent — living their lives differently. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the role partisanship has played in the country’s response to the pandemic and speaks with The Atlantic’s Emma Green about her recent article, “The Liberals Who Can’t Quit Lockdown.”

