Politics Podcast: How Our Forecasts Did In 2018

With the election more than a week in the rearview mirror, Nate sits down for a post-mortem installment of “Model Talk” on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast. He looks back at where things went right and where things could be improved, along with the state of polling during the 2018 election. He also answers questions from listeners, including whether he will have to rebuild the model from scratch in 2020.

