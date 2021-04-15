Politics Podcast: How Opinion On Policing Has Changed Since Last Summer

A Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, after a traffic stop on Sunday. His death occurred while a jury continues to hear arguments over whether Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in 2020. In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, public support for the Black Lives Matter movement increased along with political interest in police reform. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how that conversation has evolved over the past year and where it stands today.

Later in the show, we also play an excerpt from PODCAST-19, FiveThirtyEight’s coronavirus podcast, about U.S. officials’ decision to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

