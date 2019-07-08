Politics Podcast: How Much Trouble Is Biden In?

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in Democratic primary polls has shrunk to about 11 points — the smallest since he announced his candidacy in April. He also released his fundraising numbers for the second quarter of the year, and he raised less than Pete Buttigieg, who announced the biggest haul of the quarter so far.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether Biden should still be considered the front-runner in the Democratic primary. The team also discusses Rep. Justin Amash’s decision to leave the Republican Party in favor of becoming an independent. What does his experience tell us about the broader political environment and the state of the “Never Trump” movement?

