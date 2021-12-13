Politics Podcast: How Much Have Hispanic Voters Shifted Toward The GOP?

Just one year after voting for Democratic House candidates by 60 percent, Hispanic voters are now evenly split between Democrats and Republicans in a hypothetical choice for Congress according to a new Wall Street Journal poll. Given some of the caveats attached to the results, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew asks whether this is a good or bad use of polling.

They also take a look at former President Donald Trump’s endorsements in the 2022 primaries. For a former president, he has been uniquely involved in intra-party contests and appears to be trying to exact revenge on elected officials who did not support his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Also on the podcast, FiveThirtyEight’s Santul Nerkar discusses why worries about inflation can be so politically potent, after the consumer price index showed prices in November compared with a year ago had their highest increase in nearly 40 years.

