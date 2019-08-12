Politics Podcast: How Much Does Iowa Matter?

This past weekend was all about Iowa. The candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary race gave speeches at the state fair, and many of them also spent a good part of last week crisscrossing the state, laying out rural policy proposals. It was the most concentrated attention the first-in-the-nation caucus state has received so far this cycle, and that attention is likely going to ramp up as we get closer to the caucuses. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses just how important Iowa really is to winning a party’s nomination.

The team also takes a look at American voter opinions and the science of aging to address the question of whether someone can be too too old to be president. This comes after the press has scrutinized Joe Biden’s age in recent weeks as he’s made some major gaffes on the campaign trail.

