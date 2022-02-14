Politics Podcast: How Jan. 6 Turned Into A Dividing Line For Republicans

Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, describing the inquiry as the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Some GOP lawmakers and elites criticized the resolution, while others defended it. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the RNC chose this path and how different camps in the party view the violent events of Jan. 6.

They also talk about the causes of hyperinflation, as Democrats and Republicans point to different culprits for the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. Finally, they try to guess what Americans think about love and relationships in a Valentine’s Day-themed game.

