Politics Podcast: How Does Clinton’s Assessment Of 2016 Compare With The Evidence?

Hillary Clinton gives her account of why she lost the 2016 presidential election in a book, “What Happened,” out this week. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses her assessment, from the role of the “Comey letter” to the media’s coverage of her email scandal.

Plus, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma, Nate talks to FiveThirtyEight’s Maggie Koerth-Baker about the link between hurricanes and climate change.

