Politics Podcast: How Democrats Won The Georgia Runoff

The 2022 midterms have come to an end with Sen. Raphael Warnock beating Herschel Walker in the Senate runoff in Georgia. At the time of recording this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast on Wednesday morning, Warnock had an almost 3-point lead.

That lead could grow slightly as the tallying is finalized, but, while it was a competitive race, it was not ultimately a nail biter. The crew takes a look at how this election compares with the one in November and past runoffs. They also discuss what it can tell us about Georgia’s politics going forward and what it means for Trump’s influence in the Republican party.

