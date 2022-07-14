Politics Podcast: How Democrats Flipped Georgia in 2020

In the 2020 election cycle, Georgia found itself at the center of the American political universe. Georgians handed control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats in a pair of dramatic runoffs and voted for a Democrat for president for the first time in 28 years. But just a few years before, it was hardly a battleground state. In 2016, Trump won the state without ever having visited a single time as the Republican presidential nominee. So how did Georgia find itself in such a prominent place in American politics?

In his new book, “Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power,” Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein writes about Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and their successful elections to the U.S. Senate as well as Stacey Abrams and the Democratic coalition she helped turn out at the polls. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke talks to Bluestein about his book and delves into how Georgia politics are evolving in the 2022 midterms.

