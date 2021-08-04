Politics Podcast: How Democrats Are Reacting To Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s history of alleged sexual harassment. The report found evidence that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and created a hostile workplace. He apologized but flatly denied the allegations. Cuomo is now facing overwhelming pressure to resign from numerous elected officials, including President Biden. According to a snap poll following the report, 59 percent of New Yorkers said Cuomo should resign. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about what the report means for Cuomo and the political future of New York.

