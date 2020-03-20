Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 Is Changing The Economy

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the American economy in just a few weeks. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, economist Tara Sinclair joins Galen Druke and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux to discuss the disruptions to the economy and how the government is responding.

