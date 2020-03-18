Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 Affected Tuesday’s Vote

Three states held primary elections Tuesday night amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while Ohio postponed its contest. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nathaniel Rakich and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux discuss how concern about the virus affected the vote in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.