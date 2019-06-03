Politics Podcast: How Candidates Are Handling The ‘Electability’ Question

More women are running in the Democratic presidential primary than ever before. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what we know about how voters respond to female candidates and how different women in the race are addressing questions about their identity. The team also weighs the upsides and downsides of President Trump’s decision to double down on his strategy to use tariffs as a negotiating tactic.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN app or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.