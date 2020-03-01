Politics Podcast: How Biden Made A Comeback In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden won big in South Carolina on Saturday, besting Sen. Bernie Sanders by nearly 30 points. In a late-night installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how Biden pulled ahead in what looked to be a competitive race just two weeks ago. They also debate what it means for the Democratic primary going forward and whether it’s now a two-person race.

