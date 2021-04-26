Politics Podcast: How Americans Feel About Vaccination After The Johnson & Johnson Pause

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted their recommended pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a week and a half. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at how that pause affected public opinion of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and willingness to be vaccinated more broadly.

They also take stock of how Americans are thinking about climate change and government initiatives to stem carbon emissions, after President Biden announced a goal of cutting U.S. emissions to half their 2005 levels by 2030.

