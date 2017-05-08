Politics Podcast: Health Care Winners And Losers

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses how the Republican health care bill that just passed the House would affect Americans differently across income level, age, geography and health. They also try to make sense of the sizable polling error in France’s presidential election. Finally, the team sets up a framework for judging whether someone plans to make 2020 presidential run.

