Politics Podcast: Four Theories About The Trump-Russia Connection

News about the relationship between President Trump’s campaign and Russia has been trickling out since the election. In order to take stock of the evidence so far, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team reviews and debates four theories about what happened. Let us know which one you think is the most compelling.

