Politics Podcast: Enter The Grand Jury

This week on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team sizes up the news that special counsel Bob Mueller has empanelled a grand jury in his investigation into President Trump’s campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Grand juries don’t necessarily lead to indictments, but they have in some past political scandals, including Watergate and Iran-Contra. The team also looks at persisting rifts in the Democratic Party after some progressives have spoken out against three rising black Democrats.

