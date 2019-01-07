Politics Podcast: Elizabeth Warren’s Path To The 2020 Nomination

Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts became the most high-profile person to announce an exploratory committee to run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses her paths to winning — and losing — that contest. The team also looks at the political repercussions of the second-longest government shutdown in recent history.

