Menu
Politics Podcast: Elizabeth Warren’s Path To The 2020 Nomination

, at

Politics Podcast: Elizabeth Warren’s Path To The 2020 Nomination

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

 

Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts became the most high-profile person to announce an exploratory committee to run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses her paths to winning — and losing — that contest. The team also looks at the political repercussions of the second-longest government shutdown in recent history.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Micah Cohen is FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Filed under

FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (562 posts) Politics Podcast (277) 2020 Democratic Primary (25) Elizabeth Warren (22) Government Shutdown (22) Sexism (13)

Comments