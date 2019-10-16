Politics Podcast: Elizabeth Warren Gets A Turn In The Hot Seat

All three of the top-polling candidates in the Democratic Primary faced key questions going into the fourth debate Tuesday night: How would Sen. Elizabeth Warren handle the pressure that comes along with being a newly minted front-runner? How would former Vice President Joe Biden respond to President Trump’s attacks on his son’s work in Ukraine? And how would Sen. Bernie Sanders perform after having had a heart attack? In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes how each of the candidates addressed those questions.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.