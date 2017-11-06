Politics Podcast: Election Day 2017

Just how bad is the political environment for President Trump and Republicans? We’ll get a lot of evidence one way or the other on Tuesday, as Virginia and New Jersey hold gubernatorial elections and voters go to the polls all over the country for other local races and measures.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses which races to watch, how those races have been shaped by national politics and what they say about the parties’ shifting priorities. The crew also considers an ongoing debate about whether voter ID laws have worked to suppress turnout among likely Democratic voters around the country.

