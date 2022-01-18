Politics Podcast: Don’t Pay Attention To That Outlier Poll You Saw

On Tuesday, the Senate began debate on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act despite all indications that it will fail to garner 60 votes — and that key Democrats will refuse to change the filibuster so federal voting-rights legislation can pass with a simple majority. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what’s in the bill, why Senate Democrats have taken it up in the face of unmoving opposition and how voting laws have changed on the state level since 2020.

They also ask whether a new poll showing President Biden’s approval rating at just 33 percent deserves all the attention it’s been getting.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.