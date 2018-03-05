Menu
Politics Podcast: Does Trump’s Mood Matter?

at

Politics Podcast: Does Trump’s Mood Matter?

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

 

The Trump administration is coming off of a week of (seemingly) ad hoc policy announcements and a high-profile staff departure. So the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses how the Trump administration makes decisions and whether we learned anything from the past week. FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. joins the crew to debate how much the president’s mood — a frequent topic in the media — actually matters. And FiveThirtyEight contributor Julia Azari weighs in on how scholars judge presidential achievement after Trump was ranked the worst president ever.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Clare Malone is a senior political writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Jody Avirgan hosts and produces podcasts for FiveThirtyEight.

Micah Cohen is the politics editor.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Julia Azari is an associate professor of political science at Marquette University. Her research interests include the American presidency, political parties, and political rhetoric. She is the author of “Delivering the People’s Message: The Changing Politics of the Presidential Mandate.”

Filed under

FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (457 posts) The Trump Administration (454) Politics Podcast (193) Trade (13) Presidential History (4) NRA (3) Hope Hicks (2)

Comments