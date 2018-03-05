Politics Podcast: Does Trump’s Mood Matter?

The Trump administration is coming off of a week of (seemingly) ad hoc policy announcements and a high-profile staff departure. So the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses how the Trump administration makes decisions and whether we learned anything from the past week. FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. joins the crew to debate how much the president’s mood — a frequent topic in the media — actually matters. And FiveThirtyEight contributor Julia Azari weighs in on how scholars judge presidential achievement after Trump was ranked the worst president ever.

