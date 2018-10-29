Politics Podcast: Do Toxic Politics Lead To Violence?

Menu
After a week that saw attempted assassinations of Trump critics and apparent anti-Semitic and racist murders, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses whether the state of American politics is contributing to the recent violent acts.

The team also looks at the narratives the two parties are telling themselves about their opportunities in the Senate and debates the best possible outcomes for each party.

