Politics Podcast: Do Toxic Politics Lead To Violence?

After a week that saw attempted assassinations of Trump critics and apparent anti-Semitic and racist murders, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses whether the state of American politics is contributing to the recent violent acts.

The team also looks at the narratives the two parties are telling themselves about their opportunities in the Senate and debates the best possible outcomes for each party.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.