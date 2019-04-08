Politics Podcast: Do Democrats Want An Outsider In 2020?

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of a small city in Indiana, has attracted national media attention and is rising in early Democratic Primary polls. Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur with no political experience, already has the 65,000 unique donors required to qualify for the Democratic primary debate stage. The appeal of political outsiders is nothing new in American politics, and in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team debates whether an outsider is what Democrats want in 2020.

In a round of “Good Use of Polling or Bad Use of Polling,” the crew also considers how many of the Democratic candidates for president pollsters should include in their surveys. And they discuss an article by Clare Malone about the class divide among white voters.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN app or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.